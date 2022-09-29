Maharashtra: 44 officials transferred

In its first major bureaucratic reshuffle after it came to power in June, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred 44 senior officials including IAS officials.

Jayashree Bhoj, Managing Director of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has been appointed as director general, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), said an official release.

Bhoj replaced Deepak Kapoor who was holding additional charge at DGIPR. Kapoor, who was also the vice chairman and MD of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, has been now appointed as Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department. Sanjay Khandare, chairman and MD of the state power generation company has been posted as principal secretary public health, replacing Pradeep Vyas. Vyas will now be additional chief secretary, tribal development department.

Tukaram Mundhe, secretary, state human rights commission has been transferred as commissioner, family welfare and director of the national health mission.

Valsa Nair, principal secretary tourism, civil aviation and state excise will now handle the housing department in place of Milind Mhaiskar.

Mhaiskar will be in charge of the departments held by Nair till now.

Shraddha Joshi, member secretary of the state women's commission, will be MD of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation.

Pravin Darade, MD of Maharashtra state small scale industries development corporation has been posted as secretary, environment and also given additional charge as member secretary of the state Pollution Control Board.

Deepender Kushawah, commissioner, skill development, employment and entrepreneurship has been transferred as development commissioner, industries in place of Harshdeep Kamble.

Kamble has been appointed as principal secretary, industries.