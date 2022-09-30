Taliban official: Blast in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19
A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says 19 people were killed and 27 were wounded in a suicide bombing in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital.Khalid Zadran, the spokesman, says the explosion in the Dashti Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul took place on Friday morning.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says 19 people were killed and 27 were wounded in a suicide bombing in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesman, says the explosion in the Dashti Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul took place on Friday morning. The area is populated mostly by members of Afghanistan's minority Shiite community.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Islamic State group — the chief rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 — has in the past targeted the Hazara community.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiite
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Hazara
- Dashti Barchi
- Kabul
- Taliban
- Islamic
ALSO READ
Rasooli, Safi named in Afghanistan's squad for T20 World Cup
US announces to release parts of frozen money of Afghanistan for humanitarian aid
Cricket-Afghanistan pick uncapped fast bowler Safi for T20 World Cup
UN expresses concerns over human rights violations in Afghanistan's Panjshir province
ISIS, Al-Qaeda network in Afghanistan puts world in grave danger: Ex-adviser to US national security body