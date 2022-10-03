Left Menu

Zelenskiy says success of Ukraine's soldiers "not limited to Lyman"

Updated: 03-10-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 01:58 IST
Zelenskiy says success of Ukraine's soldiers "not limited to Lyman"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the success of the country's soldiers is not limited to the recapture of Lyman.

"The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. "But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman," he added without providing any details.

