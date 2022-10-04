U.S. to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests, Biden says
The United States this week will impose further costs on Iranian officials responsible for violence against demonstrators who protested against Iran's government after the death of Mahsa Amini, President Joe Biden said on Monday. Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 02:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States this week will impose further costs on Iranian officials responsible for violence against demonstrators who protested against Iran's government after the death of Mahsa Amini, President Joe Biden said on Monday.
Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Mahsa Amini
- Iran
- Joe Biden
- The United States
- Kurdistan
- Iranian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran president repeats call for nuclear deal guarantees ahead of U.N. visit
Iranian women chop off hair, burn hijabs to mark protest over death of Mahsa Amini
"Covid pandemic is over" says US President Joe Biden
Iran raises possibility of meeting at U.N. assembly to revive nuclear deal
Iran's foreign ministry says it cannot dismiss possibility of meeting in New York on nuclear deal