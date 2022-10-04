Left Menu

U.S. to impose costs on Iran for crackdown on protests, Biden says

The United States this week will impose further costs on Iranian officials responsible for violence against demonstrators who protested against Iran's government after the death of Mahsa Amini, President Joe Biden said on Monday. Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma.

