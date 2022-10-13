Murmu lauds Manikya dynasty’s role in progress of Tripura

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday praised the role of the Manikya dynasty, which ruled Tripura for several centuries, in the progress of the state.

Murmu, who arrived here on a two-day maiden visit earlier in the day, inaugurated Tripura Judicial Academy, MLA hostel and laid the foundation stone for some development projects. She also attended a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Tripura government.

“I am happy to know that the Agartala airport was renamed after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur. The Manikya dynasty has always promoted progress to make the state modern,” she said at the civic reception programme at the Town Hall in Agartala.

The Manikya dynasty ruled Tripura from the late 13th century till it became part of the Indian Union in 1949.

The royal family promoted modern education, culture and created infrastructure in the state, Murmu said adding that Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore has very cordial relations with the Manikya dynasty.

“Today, I am feeling proud to lay the foundation stone for turning Pushpabant Palace which was built by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya a state-of-the-art museum. And, it is named after Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya,” she said.

Birendra Kishore Manikya ruled Tripura between 1909 and 1923.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder were among those who were present at the programme.

The President also acknowledged the state’s role in strengthening India’s ties with Bangladesh.

Right from the beginning, Tripura has been working prominently for better bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, she said.

The Maitri Setu built over the river Feni will give Tripura access to Chittagong and Ashuganj port in Bangladesh, Murmu said adding that the north-eastern state has turned itself into an educational hub with so many technical and professional institutions coming up.

Murmu also shared her experience of interaction with tea estate workers near the capital town.

“Today I have an opportunity to meet some tea workers in the Durgabari tea estate. It is very satisfying that they are receiving the benefits of welfare schemes of both the state and the Centre. It is good that the government has been making efforts to uplift the poorest of the poor,” she said.

After her arrival earlier in the day, she was accorded guard of honour by the Tripura State Rifles at the airport here.

Murmu inaugurated the National Law University at Narsingarh in West Tripura's district.

She then visited the Durgabari tea estate in the district's Mohanpur subdivision and interacted with tea garden workers.

Murmu, who started her presidential election campaign in the Northeast from Tripura, chose the state to begin her maiden visit to the region after becoming the President.

On Thursday at the Agartala railway station, the president will flag off the special extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang in Manipur.

Before leaving the state for Assam on Thursday, Murmu will offer prayer to the Tripureswari temple at Udaipur in Gomati district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)