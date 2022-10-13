EAM Jaishankar to pay two-day visit to Egypt

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:52 IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will begin a two-day visit to Egypt on Saturday to explore new initiatives in India's partnership with the African nation.

It will be his first bilateral trip to Egypt as the external affairs minister.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Jaishankar will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

Egypt has been one of India's largest trading partners in Africa and the promotion of bilateral trade, commerce and investments will be one of the focus areas during the visit, it said.

India-Egypt bilateral trade touched a record high at USD 7.26 billion during the financial year 2021-22. Indian investment in Egypt exceeds USD 3.15 billion. Egypt has been invited as a 'guest country' during India's Presidency of G-20 in 2022-23.

Over 50 Indian companies are actively present in Egypt in a range of sectors like manufacturing, chemicals, energy, infrastructure and retail.

''The external affairs minister's visit to Egypt will provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral and multilateral relations and to exchange views with the Egyptian leadership covering a whole range of issues of mutual interest,'' the MEA said. ''The visit provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and explore new initiatives in the bilateral partnership,'' it said in a statement.

Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community based in Egypt, including students, and address a gathering of Egyptian and Indian business community.

India and Egypt traditionally enjoy warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages. Both countries are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

