Quack arrested in Faridabad

A quack allegedly running a clinic illegally here was nabbed on Thursday by a joint team of police and the health department, officials said.Police spokesperson Sube Singh said Sukesh Kumar, a resident of Bharat Colony in Kheri Pul, is trained only as a compounder but was allegedly running his clinic, Kapil Health Centre, in the area for the past six years.Kumar was produced in a court here which sent him to judicial custody, the spokesperson said.Sube Singh said the action was taken after a local resident, Sanjay Kumar, filed a complaint on the chief ministers window.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-10-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 20:21 IST
Sube Singh said the action was taken after a local resident, Sanjay Kumar, filed a complaint on the chief minister's window. A team was formed led by Deputy Civil Surgeon Jyoti Sharma which included Dr Vishal Saxena, Dr Pratham Chauhan, Satpal Singh and inspector Subhash, the in-charge of Kheri Pul police station.

''The team raided the clinic of the quack and nabbed him. Some injections, details of medicines, OPD slip and register were seized from the spot. The accused was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody,'' added Sube Singh.

