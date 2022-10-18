Left Menu

Indian-American appointed to Homeland Security's Faith-Based Security Advisory Council

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2022 05:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 05:44 IST
Indian-American appointed to Homeland Security's Faith-Based Security Advisory Council
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Chandru Acharya from Michigan has been appointed to the Faith-Based Security Advisory Council of Homeland Security.

Acharya is the lone Hindu voice in this committee of 25 distinguished faith leaders from the United States, a media release said on Monday.

He is widely acknowledged in the Hindu American community and interfaith forums for building bridges with various faith communities through dialogue and peace initiatives, it said.

Over the last two decades, Acharya has been actively involved with diverse community organisations that work locally and nationally for social equity and pluralism. Raising cross-cultural awareness among children, embracing inclusivity by working across faith lines during challenging times such as the Covid pandemic, representing a voice of the minority Hindu Americans during incidents of 'Hinduphobia', and providing cultural sensitivity training to the local officials are some of his widely acknowledged accomplishments, the release stated.

Acharya currently serves on the Planning Commission of Canton Township, Michigan, and earlier served as a commissioner on the Michigan Asian Pacific Affairs Commission.

He is the president of South Asian American Voice of Impact, an advisory board member of the Detroit Indian Women's Association, a board member of India League of America, a Plymouth Canton Interfaith member, an advisory board member of the Michigan Indian Community Service, and a national board member of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, USA.

He was also a board member of the Interfaith Leadership Council of Detroit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

NASA's asteroid-hunter Lucy makes exceptionally close flyby of Earth

 Global
4
Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019-21, a 'historic change': UN

Number of poor people in India fell by about 415 mn between 2005-06 and 2019...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022