Court Advises Petitioners to Lobby for Stronger Laws Protecting Hindu Deities

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has communicated that if there is a desire for more stringent laws to protect Hindu deities and scriptures, then the avenue lies with central and state governments. This was in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Hindu Front for Justice.

On the hearing date of December 5, 2014, Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Indrajit Shukla presided over the case, emphasizing that while laws exist to handle such issues, the petitioners can advocate for enhanced measures through governmental channels.

Although counsel Ranjana Agnihotri asserted frequent occurrences of disrespect, the court pointed out the lack of specific incidents in the petition, offering guidance for further governmental engagement to address the claims raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)