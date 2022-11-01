Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.N. Black Sea grain pact under threat as Russia quits

Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record pace on Monday under an initiative led by the United Nations aimed at easing global food shortages despite Russia warning it was risky to continue after it pulled out of the pact. Russia said on Monday that the deal was hardly feasible as it was impossible to guarantee the safety of shipping after its withdrawal over the weekend following what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea.

Colombia, Venezuela presidents to meet in Caracas

Colombian President Gustavo Petro and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro will meet in Caracas on Tuesday to discuss their countries' recently-thawed bilateral ties and expanded trade, the Colombian government said on Monday. The neighbors' fraught relationship has improved since Petro took office in August on promises to fully restart trade, with cargo transport now allowed at border crossings between the Colombian city of Cucuta and the Venezuelan state of Tachira.

Brazil's Bolsonaro stays silent on Lula election victory until Tuesday

President Jair Bolsonaro will not publicly address his defeat in Brazil's presidential election until Tuesday, a minister said, amid doubts over whether the far-right nationalist will accept the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro was holding off on making remarks so he could return to his residence Monday evening and prepare a speech, Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters.

Haiti to investigate death of journalist struck by tear gas cannister

Haitian authorities said Monday they will investigate the death of a journalist who was fatally struck by a tear gas cannister at a protest outside a police station, as the country faces growing gang violence and a humanitarian crisis. Romelson Vilsaint, who worked for a local radio station, was part of a group gathered outside a police unit in the capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday, when officers opened fire.

Iran indicts 1,000 over unrest, plans public trials-report

Iran's hardline judiciary will hold public trials of about 1,000 people indicted for unrest in Tehran, a semi-official news agency said on Monday, intensifying efforts to crush weeks of protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. One of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the almost seven-week-old protests have persisted despite a deadly crackdown and increasingly severe warnings, with the Revolutionary Guards bluntly telling demonstrators to stay off the streets.

Canada imposes fresh Iran sanctions over human rights violations

Canada on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, marking the fourth package of sanctions it has implemented for alleged human rights violations in that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The latest sanctions target four individuals and two entities, including senior officials and Iran's Law Enforcement Forces, which Canada accused of participating in the suppression and arrest of unarmed protesters, according to the statement.

U.S. resumes 'on-site' inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine

The United States has restarted on-site inspections in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars of weapons being provided to Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. Moving large amounts of weaponry into the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two carries with it risks that some could fall into the wrong hands.

South Korea begins probe into deadly Halloween crush

South Korean investigators combed footage on Monday from more than 50 state and private closed-circuit TV cameras as well as from social media looking for answers to how a surge in Halloween party-goers trapped in narrow alleys killed so many. As the country began a week of mourning, the death toll climbed to 154. Another 149 people were injured, 33 of them in serious condition. At least 26 citizens from 14 countries were among the dead.

Putin says power grid strikes were in response to Crimea drone attack

President Vladimir Putin said Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and a decision to freeze participation in a Black Sea grain export programme were responses to a drone attack on Moscow's fleet in Crimea that he blamed on Ukraine. Putin told a news conference on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same marine corridors that grain ships transited under the U.N.-brokered deal.

Police arrest nine over Indian bridge collapse, toll reaches 134

Indian police arrested nine people on Monday, including ticketing clerks and contractors, as they investigate the collapse of a foot bridge in which at least 134 people, including many children, were killed. CCTV footage from just before the collapse showed a group of young men taking photos while others tried to rock the suspension bridge in Morbi from side to side, before they tumbled into the river below as the cables gave way.

