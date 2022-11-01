Left Menu

Nine judicial officers, one advocate elevated as Punjab & Haryana HC addl judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nine judicial officers and an advocate were on Tuesday elevated as additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The advocate's name was held back by the government earlier.

Those appointed include five women.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, advocate Kuldeep Tiwari, and judicial officers Gurbir Singh, Deepak Gupta, Amarjot Bhatti, Ritu Tagore, Manisha Batra, Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Sukhvinder Kaur, Sanjiv Berry, and Vikram Aggarwal have been appointed as additional judges.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

