Tribal man kills two minor daughters

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 12:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A tribal man killed his two minor daughters by slitting their throats in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused Budhan Singh Bodra, who was reportedly not well mentally, slit the throat of his 8-year-old daughter Neema Bodra and 6-year-old Hiramuni Bodra with a sickle on Monday night in Parsabahal village, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradharpur), Kapil Chaudhary said police on receiving the information rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning and found the bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

