Left Menu

Harassed by policeman, shopkeeper consumes acid in UP’s Kaushambhi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:02 IST
Harassed by policeman, shopkeeper consumes acid in UP’s Kaushambhi
  • Country:
  • India

A shopkeeper consumed acid over alleged harassment by a policeman in Sarai Akeel area here, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the shopkeeper, Dinesh Kumar Sen (26), also surfaced on the internet in which he is making allegations against the police outpost incharge of his area, Additional Superintendent of Police, Samar Bahadur Singh said.

Sen, a resident of Newada village, has alleged that the policeman demand Rs 500 from shopkeepers on routine basis and used to harass them if they did not pay the money, Singh said.

He consumed acid on Monday and was rushed to hospital in Prayagraj and his condition is stated to be stable, he said. Circle officer, Shyam Kant has been handed over probe on the matter and action will be taken based on his report.

''If the outpost incharge is found guilty, he would face action,'' the Additional SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022