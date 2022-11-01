One person fatally shot at Houston party attended by members of rap group Migos -AP
One person was fatally shot and two others injured early on Tuesday at a private party in Houston attended by members of the rap group Migos, The Associated Press reported, citing police.
Police did not identify the person who was killed.
