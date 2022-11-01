Left Menu

Germany to implement experts' gas price brake proposals as closely as possible -Habeck

Germany plans to implement a gas price cap as closely to an expert commission's proposals as possible but will have to take into account European Commission guidelines that deviate from them, the economy minister said on Tuesday. However, the rapid payment of aid must remain guaranteed, the minister said.

Reuters | Dresden | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 18:34 IST
Germany to implement experts' gas price brake proposals as closely as possible -Habeck
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to implement a gas price cap as closely to an expert commission's proposals as possible but will have to take into account European Commission guidelines that deviate from them, the economy minister said on Tuesday. EU state aid rules follow a different logic then the proposed fix prices for large industrial consumers of 7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), Robert Habeck said at a news conference in Dresden, adding that individual applications were needed.

Asked about a potential ban of bonuses for management or dividends for shareholders while companies were benefiting from the cap, Habeck said he would agree with the budget committee's logic for blocking dividends and bonuses. However, the rapid payment of aid must remain guaranteed, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022