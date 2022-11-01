Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on hopes of slowing rate hikes

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, with Nasdaq in the lead, as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive approach on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 32,862.79.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 29.81 points, or 0.77%, at 3,901.79, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 166.59 points, or 1.52%, to 11,154.74 at the opening bell.

