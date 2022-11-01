Left Menu

Third-party agency employee held for stealing mobiles from Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram

An employee of a third-party agency contracted by Flipkart was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh from the e-commerce giants warehouse in Pataudi, police said. It was found that the accused stole mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh, according to the complaint.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:17 IST
Third-party agency employee held for stealing mobiles from Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of a third-party agency contracted by Flipkart was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh from the e-commerce giant's warehouse in Pataudi, police said. Another accused is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said. The agency had received a tender to supply manpower in the warehouse, according to the complaint filed by the third-party company. Deepak, a resident of Bhiwani, and Dipanshu, a resident of Tajnagar in Farukhnagar, worked as associates in the warehouse. On October 21, the agency came to know that the duo stole mobiles from the company and a list of stolen phones was prepared during an internal investigation. It was found that the accused stole mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh, according to the complaint. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 381 (theft by servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Monday and Dipanshu was arrested on Tuesday. ''The arrested accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. We are looking for the second accused,'' Pataudi police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said. ''We are looking at the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the warehouse,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022