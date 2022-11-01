Third-party agency employee held for stealing mobiles from Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram

An employee of a third-party agency contracted by Flipkart was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh from the e-commerce giant's warehouse in Pataudi, police said. Another accused is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said. The agency had received a tender to supply manpower in the warehouse, according to the complaint filed by the third-party company. Deepak, a resident of Bhiwani, and Dipanshu, a resident of Tajnagar in Farukhnagar, worked as associates in the warehouse. On October 21, the agency came to know that the duo stole mobiles from the company and a list of stolen phones was prepared during an internal investigation. It was found that the accused stole mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh, according to the complaint. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 381 (theft by servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Monday and Dipanshu was arrested on Tuesday. ''The arrested accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. We are looking for the second accused,'' Pataudi police station SHO Rakesh Kumar said. ''We are looking at the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the warehouse,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)