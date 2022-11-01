Left Menu

UN, Ukraine, Turkey agree no vessel movements under grain deal on Wednesday -coordination centre

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:36 IST
Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels on Nov. 2 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, the United Nations secretariat at the joint coordination centre said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the secretariat said Turkish and U.N. inspectors have concluded 36 inspections on board outbound vessels on Nov. 1, days after Russia suspended participation in the initiative.

