Left Menu

Five gangsters of Lakhbir Landa gang arrested in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:53 IST
Five gangsters of Lakhbir Landa gang arrested in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Five gangsters were arrested from a Jalandhar village following a seven-hour operation conducted jointly by Punjab and Delhi police, officials said.

The accused are associates of the gang of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, they said.

A sixth gangster is absconding and a search operation is underway to nab him, Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh told reporters.

Heavy police force was deployed around Chak Jhandu village, where the operation was conducted, in Jalandhar's Bhogpur area.

Police had information that some wanted criminals were hiding in a house in the village. On Tuesday morning, a police team conducted a raid at the house, Singh said in Jalandhar.

The gangsters fired three rounds at the police team, which retaliated by firing two rounds, he said.

The gangsters then managed to escape from the house and hide in the nearby sugarcane fields. Drones were deployed and the gangsters were arrested from the fields, police said.

Singh said five people hailing from Jalandhar and Amritsar have been apprehended and one is on the run.

A Glock pistol and two .32 bore pistols along with some cartridges and three motorcycles were recovered from the arrested gangsters, the police said.

The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Nannu from Mallian village in Jalandhar, Sandeep Kumar alias Sabi from Dhirpur village in Jalandhar, Gurbir Singh alias Ginni from Khurdpur in Jalandhar, Manpreet alias Mann and Lovepreet Singh alias Chinni from Dhunakpur village in Amritsar.

The SSP said the operation was conducted jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
2
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
3
OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

OnePlus 10R gets Jio 5G support with latest update

 India
4
PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the same quarter a year ago: Co filing.

PNB Q2 profit declines by 63 pc to Rs 411 crore from Rs 1,105 crore in the s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022