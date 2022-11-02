Left Menu

Morbi bar association not to represent accused in bridge collapse

Both the bar associations have passed this resolution, senior advocate A C Prajapati said.All the lawyers of the association are deeply saddened by the tragedy.

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:52 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Morbi Bar Association on Wednesday said its members won't represent the accused in the suspension bridge collapse that claimed 135 lives.

Members of the association on Wednesday held a protest march, a day after passing a resolution to not fight cases for the accused in the bridge collapse tragedy.

"Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the bar associations have passed this resolution," senior advocate A C Prajapati said.

"All the lawyers of the association are deeply saddened by the tragedy. This is a moral call. We won't represent any accused in the bridge collapse case after the death of so many innocent people," another lawyer said.

The association's decision was opposed by lawyer Hamza Lakdawala, who said it was acting like a khap panchayat.

"Bar associations exists to uphold the rule of law and to ensure that advocates can discharge their professional duties without fear of victimisation. They stand for the law and for lawyers. Far from that, the Morbi Bar Association is acting like a lawless mob or a khap panchayat," she tweeted.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan on Tuesday remanded four of the arrested accused -- two managers of the OREVA Group and two sub-contractors who had repaired the bridge -- in police custody till Saturday.

The court remanded five other arrested men, including security guards and ticket booking clerks, in judicial custody as police did not seek their custody.

Police had on Monday booked the nine persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

