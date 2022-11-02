Left Menu

Fire breaks out in multi-storied building

No one is injured in the blaze as we rescued a few women and children stuck inside.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:39 IST
Fire breaks out in multi-storied building
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a multi-storied building in the Dunlop area on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday following a cooking gas cylinder blast, a fire department officer said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service as firefighters took a couple of hours to bring it under control after rescuing a few women and children stuck there, he said.

The matter was reported at around 11 am when locals heard a huge blast from the second floor of a building which housed a few restaurants and other offices, he added.

''The fire is under control and we are carrying out a cooling process. No one is injured in the blaze as we rescued a few women and children stuck inside. We... disconnected the electric connectivity as one of our precautionary measures to control and douse the blaze,'' the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022