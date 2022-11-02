Former ED director Karnal Singh launches law firm in Delhi

Former ED director Karnal Singh has set up a law firm in Delhi to will provide legal services and consultancy in various fields, including money laundering, frauds and corporate disputes.

The firm is named Circle of Counsels and located in central Delhi.

''Circle of Counsels is a leading law firm established by union of reputed and seasoned professionals with decades of experience in various practice areas including white collar defence, foreign exchange management laws, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, corporate-commercial disputes, internal investigations, anti-corruption, regulatory and compliance, litigation and blockchain and crypto-currency advisory,'' it said in a statement.

''CoC pioneers in advisory and dispute resolution process across industry sectors, with a pan-India practice and it has experienced and veteran strategists who excel at providing legal defence and calculated solutions,'' it added.

Other lawyer partners of the firm are Vikram Singh, Jasmine Damkewala, Russell A Stamets and Archit Singh.

Karnal Singh, a 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired as the Enforcement Directorate chief in 2018 after heading the federal probe agency for over three years.

Earlier, he had headed the elite special cell of the Delhi Police as the joint commissioner that undertook the operation at Jamia Nagar in 2008.

