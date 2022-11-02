Russia to resume participation in Black Sea grain deal - TASS quotes defence ministry
Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.
Russia suspended its involvement in the deal over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there.
