TEXT-Russia's statement on resuming participation in Black Sea grain deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-11-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 16:22 IST
Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, its defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Here is a translation by Reuters from the Russian.

"The Russian Federation suspended the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports (the "Black Sea Initiative") after Ukraine committed a terrorist act on October 29 this year against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor." "Russia's position was brought to the attention of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Security Council.

"With the help of an international organization and Turkey, the necessary written guarantees from Ukraine on not using the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for the export of agricultural products for military operations against the Russian Federation were obtained and submitted to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) on 1 November 2022. "In particular, the Ukrainian side officially pledged that 'the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative and the related JCC regulation.'

"The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian ports (the 'Black Sea Initiative') - which was suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol."

