Vexed parents hire contract killers to kill alcoholic son in Telangana

On October 18, the 26-year-old man was taken to a liquor party in neighbouring Nalgonda district by his uncle, where he was served alcohol and then strangled to death using a rope by the gang, they said on Wednesday.His body was then dumped in Musi river in Suryapet district, which was found the next day.The parents of the victim turned up to claim the body only after 10 days, they added.However, investigation began as to why the parents did not complain to police about their missing son.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:22 IST
Vexed parents hire contract killers to kill alcoholic son in Telangana
Enraged over their son's addiction to liquor and constant harassment, an elderly couple in Khammam district allegedly got him killed by hiring contract killers. According to police, the couple hatched a plot with their relative to kill their son as they were frustrated with his addiction to alcohol and abusive behaviour. On October 18, the 26-year-old man was taken to a liquor party in neighbouring Nalgonda district by his uncle, where he was served alcohol and then strangled to death using a rope by the gang, they said on Wednesday.

His body was then dumped in Musi river in Suryapet district, which was found the next day.

The parents of the victim turned up to claim the body only after 10 days, they added.

However, investigation began as to why the parents did not complain to police about their missing son. During the probe, a vehicle also provided key information. After being questioned, the parents confessed to the crime, police said, adding that they were arrested on October 30 along with his uncle.

