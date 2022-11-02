Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:11 IST
Manjappai system in High Court
A special bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday that the 'Manjappai' (cloth bags) scheme will be introduced in the High Court premises on November 10.

A submission to this effect was made by Additional Advocate-General J Ravindran to the bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy, when the PIL petitions to eradicate usage of plastic in hill areas, came up for further hearing today.

Five manjappai vending machines will be installed at the Principal Seat at Chennai. A plastic crushing machine will also be installedy, the AAJ said, adding that the facilities will be inaugurated by Acting Chief Justice T Raja.

The same scheme will be extended to its bench at Madurai by the end of this month, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

