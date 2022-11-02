Left Menu

Three-year-old girl falls unconscious while playing in Mumbai mall, dies

She was playing in the kids zone of the mall along with other children when she suddenly fell unconscious.The girls family members and mall staffers immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, he said.The exact cause of her death was not yet known and further investigation was underway, the official added.On the basis of primary information, the police registered an Accidental Death Report ADR in the case, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:21 IST
Three-year-old girl falls unconscious while playing in Mumbai mall, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old girl fell unconscious while playing in the kids zone of a shopping mall on Wednesday afternoon in suburban Ghatkopar and later died, a police official said. The cause of her death was not immediately known, he said.

According to the Pant Nagar police station official, the girl had come to Neelyog Mall with her family members. She was playing in the kids zone of the mall along with other children when she suddenly fell unconscious.

The girl's family members and mall staffers immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

The exact cause of her death was not yet known and further investigation was underway, the official added.

On the basis of primary information, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022