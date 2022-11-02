Left Menu

SC issues notice to PNB, others on pleas of SFIO in Bhushan Steel funds siphoning case

The respondents are at liberty to file their response to these special leave petitions within three weeks, the bench said.The SFIO has appealed in the top court against the Delhi High Court decision to quash the summons issued to Yaduvanshi in the case.Yaduvanshi was summoned by a trial court through its order of August 16, 2019 to appear in the complaint case lodged by the SFIO against Bhushan Steel Limited and others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:21 IST
SC issues notice to PNB, others on pleas of SFIO in Bhushan Steel funds siphoning case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to Punjab National Bank and two others on two separate petitions of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office in relation to a case of alleged siphoning off funds of Bhushan Steel Ltd.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of the SFIO that the accused were complicit in the case related to the fund embezzlement.

''Issue notice. Since the concerned respondents (Rajesh Kumar Yaduvanshi and Ajoy Kumar Deb) appear on caveat through...service of notices upon the said respondents is dispensed with. Let notice be issued to other respondents in the matters. The respondents are at liberty to file their response to these special leave petitions within three weeks,'' the bench said.

The SFIO has appealed in the top court against the Delhi High Court decision to quash the summons issued to Yaduvanshi in the case.

Yaduvanshi was summoned by a trial court through its order of August 16, 2019 to appear in the complaint case lodged by the SFIO against Bhushan Steel Limited and others. It was alleged that the promoters of Bhushan Steel Ltd in connivance with their employees and several other entities had fraudulently siphoned off funds from the company.

Yaduvanshi was Punjab National Bank Limited's nominee on the Board of Directors of Bhushan Steel Limited and the issue was whether he can be prosecuted for the alleged fraud committed by the company and others.

The high court had held Yaduvanshi cannot be summoned solely for the reason that he was a nominee director of BSL.

The high court had said that there was no allegation that Yaduvanshi was involved in the affairs of BSL except in his capacity as a nominee director of PNB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022