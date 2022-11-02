Constable, who was stabbed during carbine gun loot in train, dies

A constable who was stabbed during a loot of his carbine gun in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district last month died during treatment on Wednesday, police said.

Rakesh Chaudhary, who was the gunner of Samajwadi Party legislator Shoaib Ansari, died at the Lucknow Trauma Centre in the afternoon, police said.

On October 25, Chaudhary was going to Lucknow when he was attacked by an unidentified person in the Shramjeevi Express with a knife. The suspect fled with the gunner's carbine gun.

The sketch of the suspect has been issued by police and a reward of Rs 50,000 has also been declared on him, but he has not been caught till now.

