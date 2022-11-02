Left Menu

HC agrees to close POCSO case on victim's request

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the closure of a 2020 POCSO case after the alleged rape victim pleaded that she is now married to someone and wants to live her life without the legal hassles.While hearing her application, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma said under the law cases involving such offences are not closed in the normal course.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:27 IST
HC agrees to close POCSO case on victim's request
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the closure of a 2020 POCSO case after the alleged rape victim pleaded that she is now married to someone and wants to live her life without the legal hassles.

While hearing her application, Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma said under the law cases involving such offences are not closed in the normal course. However, continuing with the proceedings in the current matter would be futile.

Both sides have resolved their dispute and the victim also does not want the accused to be tried. Based on these facts, the court using its inherent powers under Section 482 of CrPC permits the closure of the case, the judge said.

The case is related to Udhampur district. The victim's mother has in November 2020 complained that her minor daughter had been kidnapped. Later, the girl was rescued.

After a medical examination confirmed rape, section 356 and offences under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) were included in the FIR.

While the matter was being heard by a fast-track court in Rudrapur, the victim filed the application in the high court for closure of the case.

The victim said that she has ''moved on'' and had married someone after reaching adulthood, while the accused was also married.

Continuing the case will adversely affect both families, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022