MP: woman commits suicide, two minor daughters also found dead

A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide and her two daughters were also found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman and her two daughters, age five and three years, were found hanging at her house in Jatashankar Colony here, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh.

The woman's husband, a labourer, was not home at the time of the incident.

As per the woman's neighbours, she might have taken the extreme step due to family issues but further probe was on, the police officer said.

