Left Menu

MP: woman commits suicide, two minor daughters also found dead

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:45 IST
MP: woman commits suicide, two minor daughters also found dead
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide and her two daughters were also found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman and her two daughters, age five and three years, were found hanging at her house in Jatashankar Colony here, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Singh.

The woman's husband, a labourer, was not home at the time of the incident.

As per the woman's neighbours, she might have taken the extreme step due to family issues but further probe was on, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022