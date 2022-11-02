Chhattigsarh: 2 men held for transporting calf meat in Bilaspur, 1 of them assaulted

Two men were arrested for allegedly transporting more than 30kg of calf meat in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday and later a video surfaced purportedly showing one of them being beaten up by a belt-wielding person.

Narsingh Rohidas (50) and Ramniwas Mehar (52) were arrested from the Chakarbhata police station area on Tuesday when they were allegedly carrying veal, weighing 33.50kg, with them on a moped, a police official said.

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed by one Sumit Nayak, a resident of Nayapara in the Chakarbhata area, and the duo was booked under provisions of the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 2004, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed the two were carrying the meat of a calf (veal) which had died after being hit by a moving train in the area, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

In the viral video, the two men were seen in semi-naked state and one of them dragging the moped on which the meat was kept in a sack. The man dragging the two-wheeler was seen being hit by a person with a belt.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said police haven't received any complaint about the assault.

If police receive a complaint regarding the assault incident, appropriate action will be taken, he added.

