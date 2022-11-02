Left Menu

Bihar: US national of Pak origin arrested while trying to sneak into Nepal

A woman of Pakistani origin, carrying a US passport, was on Tuesday arrested in Bihar while trying to sneak into Nepal, police said.According to Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Inam ul Haq Mengoo, the woman was arrested at Galgalia in the district while trying to cross over into the neighbouring country without valid documents.She carried a US passport as per which her name is Farida Mallik and she is a resident of California.

A woman of Pakistani origin, carrying a US passport, was on Tuesday arrested in Bihar while trying to sneak into Nepal, police said.

According to Kishanganj Superintendent of Police Inam ul Haq Mengoo, the woman was arrested at Galgalia in the district while trying to cross over into the neighbouring country without valid documents.

''She carried a US passport as per which her name is Farida Mallik and she is a resident of California. Further investigations revealed that she was born in Pakistan but acquired US citizenship later,'' the SP said.

The woman, who was arrested by a joint team of local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal, was kept at the Mahila Thana in the district for interrogation.

She confessed to have travelled to Nepal via India a number of times and during one such attempt she was arrested by the SSB in Uttarakhand which was followed by 11 months in jail after which she was sent back to the US.

''We have informed the Foreigners' Branch of Union Home Ministry besides US Consulate General at Kolkata. A case may be registered against the woman under the Passports Act if documents in her possession were found to be fake,'' the SP added.

