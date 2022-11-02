Left Menu

MP Home Minister asks state police to study policing in Goa for better security arrangements for tourists

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:13 IST
MP Home Minister asks state police to study policing in Goa for better security arrangements for tourists
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday instructed the state police to study the functioning of their counterpart in Goa to make proper security arrangements for tourists visiting the state.

Mishra gave directions to the state officials in this regard during a high-level meeting that was attended by state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora and Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, among other top officials, a government release said.

''Mishra directed the MP Police to study Goa's policing system to provide proper security arrangements to the tourists visiting the state,'' it said.

The home minister also instructed the officials to collect proper information about the number of tourists, their native countries, languages spoken by them to make a proper tourist policing system in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

Mishra said that better arrangements can be made only after compiling this kind of information, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022