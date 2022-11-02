Left Menu

NC appoints constituency incharges for Kashmir valley

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 22:23 IST
NC appoints constituency incharges for Kashmir valley
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday appointed party leaders constituency incharges for the 47 segments of Jammu and Kashmir assembly falling in the valley.

The leaders have been asked to have regular connect with public and party workers and ensure the strengthening of the National Conference at the grassroots, a NC spokesman said.

''As approved by president Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah, the following are nominated as ''Constituency Incharges'' for their respective constituencies,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022