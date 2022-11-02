NC appoints constituency incharges for Kashmir valley
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday appointed party leaders constituency incharges for the 47 segments of Jammu and Kashmir assembly falling in the valley.
The leaders have been asked to have regular connect with public and party workers and ensure the strengthening of the National Conference at the grassroots, a NC spokesman said.
''As approved by president Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah, the following are nominated as ''Constituency Incharges'' for their respective constituencies,'' he said.
