Sacrilege at mosque in UP sparks protest

A group of people protested after a copy of the Quran was found burnt in a mosque here on Wednesday, police said.

An FIR was registered in this regard against unidentified persons immediately after police was informed of the matter and the CCTV footage from the area was being examined, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

''Police received information that some pages of a religious text had been found burnt. We immediately took cognisance of the matter and are dealing with it sensitively,'' he said, adding steps are being taken to arrest the guilty at the earliest and take strict action against them.

He said they are in touch with the local people to ensure that there is no law and order problem and appealed to people to exercise restraint as the police were on the job.

The SP said a suspect was seen coming out of the mosque and the police are trying to identify him.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said people gathered at the mosque premises as soon as they learnt about the incident and started protesting. Some protesters also blocked a road leading to the mosque.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area, he said.

The FIR quoted the complainant as claiming that a copy of the holy Quran which was kept on an almirah in the mosque was found burnt at around 2 pm.

''Our religious text was found burnt in the mosque, leading to outrage among the people and they started protesting,'' a member of the mosque's managing committee said.

PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)