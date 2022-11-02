Russia's economy contracts 5% year-on-year in September - economy ministry
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:11 IST
Russia's economy shrank by 5% on an annualised basis in September, the economy ministry said on Thursday, a sharper contraction than the 4% recorded a month earlier. Western sanctions and the fallout of Russia sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February have pushed the country into recession, but Moscow said the West had failed to destroy the Russian economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
