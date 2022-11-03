Madhya Pradesh cops booked for abatement to suicide after Rajasthan taxi driver kills self

The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday registered a case against some Madhya Pradesh Police personnel for abatement to suicide after a taxi driver from Kota district killed self alleging that he was implicated in a false case under the excise law.

Dharmendra Pareta, 42, consumed some poisonous substance in the Itawa police station area in Rajasthan on Tuesday noon and died at the MBS Hospital in Kota later in the day.

Before consuming poison, Pareta had made social media posts saying that the excise case against him registered by the Madhya Pradesh Police was ''false'' and requesting his family not to take the body until justice is done.

Following his death, his family members and relatives staged a protest with the body outside Jalalpura police check post on Wednesday.

They alleged that personnel of Sheopur (Rural) police station and Jalalpura police check post in Madhya Pradesh fabricated the case against Pareta, seized his vehicle and demanded Rs 2 lakh to release the vehicle and drop the case against him. They claimed he was forced to end his life due to this.

It was alleged by the Madhya Pradesh Police that seven cartoons of liquor were seized from Pareta's vehicle.

His family, however, alleged that Pareta had gone to play cards in a field under the Jalalpura police check post on October 25 when the local police held him and some others.

They demanded government job for a family member of the deceased and monetary compensation.

The protesters also pelted stones at Madhya Pradesh Police personnel deployed outside the Jalalpura check post and damaged a vehicle. The MP Police resorted to using tear gas shells to quell the protest, a police officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by Pareta's family, a case was registered against the incharge of Sheopur (Rural) police station, 4-5 identified cops of Jalalpura police check post and two others under IPC Section 306 (abatement of suicide) at Itawa police station, its SHO Dhanraj Meena said.

The matter is being investigated, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)