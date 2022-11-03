Left Menu

HC directs Meghalaya govt to book culprits involved in illegal procurement of vehicles

The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to bring to book the culprits involved in the illegal procurement of vehicles to recover defalcated public funds. The high court said the report appended to the affidavit filed by the State Home Secretary has indicated appropriate steps having been taken thus far, including a charge sheet.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:04 IST
HC directs Meghalaya govt to book culprits involved in illegal procurement of vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to bring to book the culprits involved in the illegal procurement of vehicles to recover defalcated public funds. ''It is hoped that the entire matter is monitored at the highest level to ensure that defalcated public funds are recovered and the culprit or culprits are brought to book,'' the court said while hearing a PIL. The high court said the report appended to the affidavit filed by the State Home Secretary has indicated appropriate steps having been taken thus far, including a charge sheet. The Advocate-General also informed that the delinquent has sought some documents and has been afforded time to file his written statement in response to the charge sheet. ''It is hoped that the inquiry is conducted as expeditiously as possible and without affording undue latitude to either the department or to the delinquent,'' it said. The state further submitted that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure that the assets of the delinquent are frozen since the extent of defalcation has been, prima facie, pegged at over Rs 3 crore. The court has also decided to drop the contempt proceedings instituted against the Home Secretary since the matter is being attended to by the state with the seriousness that it calls for. The next date of hearing of the case is November 25. Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police Officer G K Iangrai, Commandant of SF10 battalion, was arrested by the CID on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in procuring 29 vehicles, some without valid papers.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest.

''Action has been taken. We are guided by the law and the rules. Law prevails and we will let the law take its own course. The office procedures have to be followed and the officer will be suspended,'' he said.

Iangrai has been indicted by an internal probe of the Meghalaya Police which found that he procured 29 vehicles, some of which were found without any valid papers.

Last month, the CID registered a case against Iangrai under the Prevention of Corruption Act PTI JOP RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022