Left Menu

Bukele's anti-gang push in El Salvador hammers gangster graves

Rights group International Crisis Group has said the government's heavy-handed policy could generate a backlash from gang members. Despite the allegations of human rights violations, Bukele's anti-gang offensive is supported by a majority of Salvadorans and the president remains one of the most popular leaders in the region.

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 03-11-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 01:33 IST
Bukele's anti-gang push in El Salvador hammers gangster graves
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Salvadoran prisoners collaborating with officials smashed gangster graves with hammers and metal poles in President Nayib Bukele's latest crackdown on violent gangs, this time aiming to prevent any would-be admirers from paying their respects. Dozens of graves in La Libertad, west of the capital San Salvador, were left in ruins after being identified by prisoners as belonging to deceased gangsters, some bearing signs linked to the country's notorious Mara Salvatrucha gang, or MS-13.

"We can't have a single symbol alluding to the Maras or gang members in any community, neighborhood, or part of this country," said Osiris Luna, El Salvador's deputy minister of justice and top prison director, in a video provided by the government. Luna added that the government decided to destroy the graves so gang members will not receive any recognition, even after death.

After a sharp spike in homicides in March, Bukele launched an unprecedented offensive on the country's main gangs, using emergency powers granted to him by Congress to suspend constitutional rights for those detained. The suspension of due process rights since then has prevented most detainees from mounting a legal defense, as well as the right to gather in public in groups larger than two.

Tens of thousands of Salvadorans have been arrested in the dragnet, sparking criticisms from human rights groups alleging innocent civilians have been detained, alongside reports of overcrowding, torture and dozens of deaths in custody. Rights group International Crisis Group has said the government's heavy-handed policy could generate a backlash from gang members.

Despite the allegations of human rights violations, Bukele's anti-gang offensive is supported by a majority of Salvadorans and the president remains one of the most popular leaders in the region. His government is currently building a massive prison to house some 40,000 inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022