U.S. OKs potential sale of C-130J-30 aircraft to Australia -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of C-130J-30 aircraft and related equipment to Australia in a deal valued at up to $6.35 billion, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Lockheed Martin Corp was the prime contractor for the proposed sale, which would help the Royal Australian Air Force replace its aging cargo fleet and improve its overall operational capability, the Pentagon said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)