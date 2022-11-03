Blinken, Park condemn North Korea's ballistic missile launches -U.S. State Dept
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin held a call in which they condemned North Korea's "escalatory launch of ballistic missiles, including one that recklessly and dangerously landed near the (South Korean) coastline," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Blinken told Park that the United States would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of its allies and continue efforts to limit North Korea's ability to advance its ballistic missiles and weapons of mass destruction programs, the statement said.
