Japan warns residents to seek shelter as North Korea missile flies over
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-11-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 04:40 IST
Japan's government warned residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to seek shelter indoors after North Korea's missile launch, according to J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System issued on Thursday.
The missile has already flown past Japan's territory toward the Pacific Ocean, the government later said.
