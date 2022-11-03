Left Menu

Japan warns residents to seek shelter as North Korea missile flies over

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-11-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 04:40 IST
Japan warns residents to seek shelter as North Korea missile flies over
  • Japan

Japan's government warned residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to seek shelter indoors after North Korea's missile launch, according to J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System issued on Thursday.

The missile has already flown past Japan's territory toward the Pacific Ocean, the government later said.

