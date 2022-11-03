Left Menu

Thane police look for man accused of raping five-year-old girl

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 09:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Thane rural police have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old man from Titwala in the district who is accused of raping a five-year-old girl. As per the First Information Report, the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the child, called her to his house on Monday and allegedly raped her.

After the girl's family registered a case on Tuesday, the accused became untraceable, said a police official.

Police are looking for the man, he added.

