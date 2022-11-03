Left Menu

Bihar lawyer arrested for carrying revolver to courtroom during hearing

PTI | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:06 IST
Bihar lawyer arrested for carrying revolver to courtroom during hearing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer was arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for allegedly carrying a licensed revolver to the court during the hearing of a case, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Additional District and Sessions Judge DK Pradhan noticed that advocate Pankaj Kumar Das was allegedly carrying a weapon in his courtroom during the hearing of a case.

''The judge immediately asked his security guards to take the weapon from the possession of the advocate, and ordered his immediate arrest,'' a police officer said.

Police immediately reached the courtroom and arrested the lawyer, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, and IPC Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) was registered against him at the Town Police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Singh said.

''The arrest was made following the direction of the judge,'' he said.

Later, the advocate was produced before the chief judicial magistrate who sent him to judicial custody, the police officer said.

A group of lawyers urged judge Pradhan to forgive advocate Das. The judge told them that nothing could be done in this case, said a lawyer who was present there.

Muzaffarpur Bar Association president Ram Krishna Thakur said, ''We have already registered our protest against the arrest of the lawyer before the judge.'' ''The bar association has called an urgent meeting to discuss the issue. We will decide our further course of action on Monday,'' he said.

Later, the arrested lawyer, in an application before the court, claimed that he was the victim of a conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022