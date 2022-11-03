Rajasthan's mandatory FIR policy provided justice to weaker sections, says outgoing police chief

Left Menu

The Rajasthan governments policy of mandatory FIR registration may have increased the number of registered cases but has also provided justice to the weaker sections of society, outgoing police chief ML Lather said on Thursday.Lather, who retired as Director General of Police DGP, also congratulated the police personnel for reducing case pendency and the time taken to conduct investigations.

Updated: 03-11-2022 11:20 IST
The Rajasthan government's policy of mandatory FIR registration may have increased the number of registered cases but has also provided justice to the weaker sections of society, outgoing police chief ML Lather said on Thursday.

Lather, who retired as Director General of Police (DGP), also congratulated the police personnel for reducing case pendency and the time taken to conduct investigations. He expressed his gratitude to the officers and jawans for their cooperation during his service career, including the last two years as DGP.

Lather was accorded a farewell ceremony at the Rajasthan Police Academy in the morning that witnessed the participation of the 4th and 5th Battalions of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, Hadi Rani Mahila Battalion, Police Commissionerate (Jaipur), Traffic Police (Jaipur Rural) and Emergency Response Team contingents.

Highlighting Lather's achievements during his career, Additional DGP Rajiv Sharma described his service as inspirational. Umesh Mishra, who will take charge as Rajasthan's new DGP later in the day, and other officers were present on the occasion.

