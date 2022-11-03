Left Menu

Punjab Police arrests three in 72.5-kg heroin seizure case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 11:33 IST
Punjab Police arrests three in 72.5-kg heroin seizure case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three alleged drug smugglers wanted in the 72.5-kg heroin seizure case were arrested by Punjab Police, the state DGP said on Thursday.

In a joint operation with the Maharashtra police, Punjab Police had seized the heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai in July.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said, ''In a crucial breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police arrests three high profile drug smugglers wanted in 72.5 kg heroin seizure case at Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai effected jointly by ATS Mumbai and Punjab Police on July 22.'' ''They were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022