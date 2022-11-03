Punjab Police arrests three in 72.5-kg heroin seizure case

Three alleged drug smugglers wanted in the 72.5-kg heroin seizure case were arrested by Punjab Police, the state DGP said on Thursday.

In a joint operation with the Maharashtra police, Punjab Police had seized the heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva port in Mumbai in July.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said, ''In a crucial breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police arrests three high profile drug smugglers wanted in 72.5 kg heroin seizure case at Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai effected jointly by ATS Mumbai and Punjab Police on July 22.'' ''They were actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling in Punjab in a big way,'' he said.

