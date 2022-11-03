One held for running a fake pathology lab in Gurugram

A joint team of the Chief Minister's Flying Squad and the Haryana health department busted a fake pathalogy lab and arrested one person late on Wednesday, an official said. The joint team also seized 45 rapid test kits, four registers and several office equipment, the official added.

Police said the joint team raided BDN Path Lab in Binola Industrial Area and found the arrested accused running the lab without any permission or in compliance with biomedical waste management guidelines. The lab operator, identified as Rahul Yadav, also failed to produce documents related to his degree and was later arrested before being handed over to Bilaspur police station, they added. Following a complaint by MS Nehra, additional senior medical officer of the Community Health Centre (Bhora Kalan), an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 15 (3) of the Indian Medical Council Act and sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. ''The accused, a native of Jodiya village in Rajasthan's Alwar district, only has a BSc degree and has no qualification to run a laboratory,'' said Inderjeet Yadav, a DSP in the Chief Minister's Flying Squad. ''He has been running the fake lab for one year and screened more than 750 people during this period. Fake digital signatures of a doctor was also found in the reports,'' he said. ''The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. Further probe is underway,'' said Bilaspur police station SHO Ajay Malik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)