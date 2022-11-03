Left Menu

History sheeter shot dead in UP's Baghpat

PTI | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 40-year-old history sheeter was shot dead at Ramala here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Jitendra, was shot dead by his friend with whom he lived on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

The accused, Ankur, fled the scene, he said, adding attempts were on to nab him.

Jitendra had 15 criminal cases, including murder and loot, pending against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

