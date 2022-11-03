History sheeter shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A 40-year-old history sheeter was shot dead at Ramala here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Jitendra, was shot dead by his friend with whom he lived on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

The accused, Ankur, fled the scene, he said, adding attempts were on to nab him.

Jitendra had 15 criminal cases, including murder and loot, pending against him.

