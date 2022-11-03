Fire at Lucknow shopping complex doused, cause being investigated

The fire that engulfed a shopping complex in Hazratganj market area here on Thursday was put out after some effort, police said.

The blaze at Prince Complex, which houses several coaching centres and shops, erupted in the morning, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said, ''The fire started in a room on the first floor of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot shortly after.'' ''The fire was put out after some effort. Nobody was injured in the incident,'' said the officer.

The physical damage caused by the blaze is still being assessed, Verma said, adding a fire department team was investigating the cause.

The fire sparked panic among people at the shopping complex as thick smoke engulfed the building and they were seen rushing out of the premises. The complex is situated behind Sahu Cinema in Hazratganj, a popular shopping destination in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)