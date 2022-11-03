Left Menu

Fire at Lucknow shopping complex doused, cause being investigated

The fire that engulfed a shopping complex in Hazratganj market area here on Thursday was put out after some effort, police said.The blaze at Prince Complex, which houses several coaching centres and shops, erupted in the morning, they said.Assistant Commissioner of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said, The fire started in a room on the first floor of the building.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:09 IST
Fire at Lucknow shopping complex doused, cause being investigated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fire that engulfed a shopping complex in Hazratganj market area here on Thursday was put out after some effort, police said.

The blaze at Prince Complex, which houses several coaching centres and shops, erupted in the morning, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said, ''The fire started in a room on the first floor of the building. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot shortly after.'' ''The fire was put out after some effort. Nobody was injured in the incident,'' said the officer.

The physical damage caused by the blaze is still being assessed, Verma said, adding a fire department team was investigating the cause.

The fire sparked panic among people at the shopping complex as thick smoke engulfed the building and they were seen rushing out of the premises. The complex is situated behind Sahu Cinema in Hazratganj, a popular shopping destination in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022